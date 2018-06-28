Duncombe Sawmill acts as theatre buildings provider

A Helmsley business that specialises in traditional woodworking techniques has been chosen to help create the timber structures for Europe’s first pop-up Shakespearean theatre which opened in York this week.

Duncombe Sawmill was appointed to make the refreshments and merchandise buildings for Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, which will entertain audiences until September near the iconic 13th century Clifford’s Tower.

Emma Woods, who has been the owner of Duncombe Sawmill for 15 years, said: “We love the challenge of being asked to make something different and bespoke and to find and use the best technique for the job.”