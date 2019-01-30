East Coast Tigers cheerleading squad set to get a new home in Scarborough

A move by a Scarborough-based competitive cheerleading squad to create its own training facility inside a factory is set to be given the green light.

The East Coast Tigers applied to Scarborough Council for planning permission to create a gym and training facility in part of a building belonging to Duraweld Ltd in Salter Road, Eastfield.

The cheerleaders say the extra space will give them a dedicated home and allow them to continue to grow.

They currently train at George Pindar School.

Scarborough Borough Council’s planning and development committee are set to discuss the plan on Thursday February 7 with planning officers recommending the scheme be approved.

The planning submission from the East Coast Tigers states that the team is now in its third season following its reformation in 2016.

It adds: “The team has grown dramatically from 44 members in the first season to over 100 in the current season and are struggling with capacity issues, among many other issues at their current training location at George Pindar School.”

Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab) has written a letter of support for the team saying they “promote healthy living and exercise to all our young residents”.

The club, which competes across the country with seven teams, stressed that the expansion would allow it to at least triple in size.

The planning document adds: “Moving to dedicated premises with the proper training equipment will allow the group to increase capacity at least three-fold in the next three years but it will also mean the creation of facilities that will be unique not only to Scarborough but the whole of North Yorkshire.

“Those facilities will also be made available to other organisations that can use them to benefit the local community in ways which would be otherwise impossible.”

Duraweld Ltd, which manufactures stationery products, says that by allowing the squad to take part of its facility will mean it will not need to move its business.

Mark Yeung, managing director of Duraweld Ltd, states in his submission to the council: “It has been challenging to find tenants to sublet this part of the industrial building and we would not want a potential conflict with our own business.

“Our main operational hours are 9am to 5m and it is intended East Coast Tigers would operate outside of these hours.

“This arrangement is ideal and would support us in continuing to operate successfully on the current site and not relocate.”