East Coast Tigers enjoy roaring success at national cheerleading contest Future Cheer Heart of England

Cheerleading team East Coast Tigers certainly have plenty to cheer about, after double delight in one week.

Last Thursday, the Scarborough-based team received planning permission to turn part of the Duraweld building in Salter Road, Eastfield into their own gym and training facility.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour, and work starts now to turn the 3,000 sq ft area into a premier facility with a competition-size spring cheerleading floor, the only facility of its kind in North Yorkshire.

Then, at the weekend, the senior team competed at Future Cheer Heart of England, a national competition held in Manchester.

Head coach Jess Mortimer said: “It was the team’s first competition of the season and they have been training tirelessly twice a week since September to get their routine ready.

“Our routine scored perfectly with no deductions and later in the day after all the teams had competed we were awarded with first place out of eight teams that competed in our division.

“As they received a first place trophy they were then in the running to be awarded the Grand Champion trophy, given to the team with the highest score.

"With a score of 97.82 out of 100, they were crowned Grand Champions and received the highest score of the day. Hundreds of teams competed on the Saturday so it was an incredible achievement.

“Normally we don’t tend to get good results until later on in the year as the nerves usually cause things to go wrong in our routine, but the girls were so confident, and we are so proud of them.”