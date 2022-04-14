The Easter weekend features two bank holidays and one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday.

When Sunday trading was first introduced back in 1994, special protection was given to both Easter Sunday and Christmas Day to ensure that the majority of shop staff would be able to spend those days with their families.

While small shops measuring less than 280 square metres may open any day or hour, larger shops may only open for 6 consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm on a Sunday and must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

Certain shops are exempt from these restrictions including airport or railway station outlets, service station outlets, farms selling mainly their own produce and outlets wholly or mainly selling motor or bicycle supplies and accessories.

Easter opening times for Scarborough Supermarkets are as follows:

1. Proudfoots - Manham Hill Good Friday April 15 - 7am - 10pm Easter Saturday April 16 - 7am - 10pm Easter Sunday April 17 - 7am - 10pm Easter Monday April 18 - 7am - 10pm

2. Iceland Good Friday April 15 - 9am - 6pm Easter Saturday April 16 - 9am - 6pm Easter Sunday April 17 - CLOSED Easter Monday April 18 - 9am - 6pm

3. Proudfoots - Eastfield Good Friday April 15 - 7am - 9pm Easter Saturday April 16 - 7am - 9pm Easter Sunday April 17 - CLOSED Easter Monday April 18 - 7am - 9pm

4. Sainsbury's Good Friday April 15 - 7am - 10pm Easter Saturday April 16 - 7am - 10pm Easter Sunday April 17 - CLOSED Easter Monday April 18 - 7am - 10pm