Eastfield Community Gala

The first Eastfield Gala will take place tomorrow Friday August 31 from noon to 4pm.

The event will take place throughout Eastfield at venues including the Prevention Team Hub, library and community centre.

The aim of the gala is to bring local people together and provide a series of fun and informative workshops, stalls and activities for parents, children and young people from the Eastfield Community.

Councillor Randerson will officially open the new initiative at noon.

An afternoon of family fun will include a series of different workshops, arts and crafts activities, stalls and live music.

Music performances will be led by young people from Eastfield Youth Club at 2pm and dance workshops at 1pm, both at the community centre.

The Prevention Team Hub will host drama workshops, bike safety classes, arts and crafts activities and even a giant Operation game to get involved in.

Face painting, potato printing, making your own slime and the on-going reading challenge will be available at the Eastfield library.

The gala is sponsored and supported by local businesses and services including North Yorkshire Police, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough Borough Council, Proudfoot supermarkets and many more.