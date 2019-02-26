Eastfield man and woman, who were arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis, released under investigation

Two people arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis have been released under investigation by Police.

Last Thursday, police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Eastfield. They seized a number of items suspected as being used in drug supply including cannabis, an amount of cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

A man (25), and woman (26) were arrested at the property and held in custody. They have been released, however, under investigation.

Anyone who suspects drug dealing is happening in their neighbourhood is urged to report it. No matter how small you believe the information is, every little piece could build up a bigger picture and inform the police’s operational activity.

To report suspicious activity call 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.