Eastfield man handed fine and restraining order after harassing his elderly neighbour

A man who subjected his elderly neighbour to a campaign of harassment has received a fine and restraining order.

Scott Lillywhite, 46, of Meadow Lane, Eastfield, was found guilty of harrassment on Monday at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

He was forced to pay £85 in costs to the CPS, while also being given a surcharge to pay victim service. This also amounted to £85.

Lillywhite was also handed a restraining order to protect his 93 year-old victim. This prevents him from both approaching and communicating, be it directly or indirectly, with the victim for any reason whatsoever.

Lillywhite targeted his victim over a period of approximately four years by causing damage to the victim’s property and being verbally abusive and aggressive.

Police Constable John-Simon Coleman, of North Yorkshire Police’s Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing team, who led on the investigation said: “Lillywhite’s alarming and distressing behaviour towards his victim caused years of grief and angst.

“The outcome of this case demonstrates that we take reports of harassment very seriously and recognise the suffering felt by victims, which can be extremely distressing.

“I encourage other victims of harassment to contact the police and make a report by calling 101.

“If you feel threatened or require emergency assistance, always dial 999.”

For further information about the help and advice available to victims of harassment please go to the North Yorkshire Police website: northyorkshire.police.uk/harassment