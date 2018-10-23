Eat Me Cafe forced to close after burst water pipe

Eat Me Cafe had to close earlier yesterday following a burst water pipe.

The cafe, which has now reopened, was left without running water due to some issues caused by electrical works taking place on Hanover Road.

Engineers working on the site resolved the issue throughout the evening, however, scheduled electrical works, which started on Monday, could take up to two weeks.

Stephen Dinardo, Eat Me Cafe director said: "If the water hadn't gone off we would have stayed open but unfortunately we were forced to close around 12.

"Today we're open but they're still digging up the pavement and we've got plastic barriers right by the entrance

"No-one is going to come in if it looks like we're still closed so if these works continue for the next two weeks it's going to be painfully slow and it will be a disaster.

"We're keeping people updated on social media."