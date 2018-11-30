Eccles serves up late treat for Scarborough Athletic Under-13s

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s bounced back from being behind twice to win 3-2 at home to Bridlington Town Juniors.

It was Town who took the lead midway through the first half, but Boro hit back almost immediately through Alfie Pearce, who turned in a Harvey Bayes cross.

Boro Under-13s and Brid battle for possession

Before the whistle blew for half-time, Bridlington went back in front, making it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

Boro retained possession much better in the second period and moved the opposition around the pitch with some slick passing.

It paid dividend when Will Marshall surged into the box and struck past the visitors goalkeeper to bring the scores level.

It was another fine move that produced the winner, Charlie Eccles slotting home after a diagonal ball from Harley Adams.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s saw off Hull League table-toppers Hall Road Rangers by a 4-1 scoreline at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro started brightly with Ryder Greening breaking free straight from the kick off only for defenders to get back and block his way to goal.

Chances were at a premium with both teams closing down well and displaying sound defensive teamwork in the first 20 minutes.

With half time approaching, Boro took the lead through George Birley, who shrugged off the defender and placed his strike into the top corner.

This was soon followed by a well-worked goal from Boro with Finlay Hopper and Riley Foster combining to set up a tap in for Connor Webster to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

After the break and with the rain pouring down, a misplaced pass allowed Hall Road back into the game with their striker firing a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Boro then took control of the game again as Birley was again in the right place to fire into the net following an expert delivery into the box from Reuben Taylor.

Boro then made it 4-1 late on with a Harry Southwick tap-in.

Scarborough Under-14s struggled to compete with a determined Sproatley side, losing 5-1.

Boro keeper Ben Voase was the busiest player on the pitch, keeping the home side at bay with a string of crucial saves before the inevitable happened and Sproatley took the lead.

Boro’ failed to settle on the ball, though they mustered few shots on the Sproatley goal and went into the break only one goal adrift.

Boro improved in the second half and after a bout of pressure, the home side broke and added a second.

Isaac Prince pulled one back for Boro, latching onto a Luca Mastrolanardo corner.

Attempts by Cameron MacDonald failed to reduce the arrears before Sproatley added three more without reply to run out deserved winners.

There was a terrific second-half display by Josh Kelly in the Boro defence.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost 7-3 in the Junior Premier League against York City.

It was Boro who took the lead in the first five minutes through some great play on the right side by Olli Hesketh, who created the chance for midfielder Ethan Daley-Smith to fire home to make it 1-0.

York then stepped up a gear and Boro failed to work out their system, finding themselves 4-1 down.

Scarborough came out with renewed purpose and played some exiting free flowing football .

Charlie Colley played a neat ball for Joel Daniels to finish at the far post, and then Riki Lee slotted home after a double rebound off the bar to make it 4-3.

But a further three goals from York made it a win for the Minstermen.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s came unstuck against a very determined Mansfield Town side, losing 5-0.

Boro were 3-0 down in period one and a further two goals were scored by Mansfield in the second third.

The final third was honours even, Boro finally competing and creating a few chances.

Monty Burlinson, Logan Tuck and Sammy Ionascu stood out for Boro.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost 3-2 against Sproatley.

Sproatley led 1-0 at the break and they doubled their advantage at the start of the second half.

Aidan Williams headed Boro back into the game, before he turned provider for Ethan Smith to level things up.

In a frenetic finish to the game, Sproatley scored to edge the victory.