Eden Camp war museum in Ryedale snares a rare Fox

Eden Camp Modern History Theme Museum has just become the proud owner of a rare prototype of

a Fox Armoured Car.

The Fox in a shed at Eden Camp.

The rare military vehicle was destined to go to a private collection in the USA before the museum, near Malton, managed to ensure, at the 11th hour, that it remained in the UK.

It proved a versatile vehicle – with four-wheel drive and the capability of reaching speeds of close to 65 miles an hour in both forward and reverse gears.

Its 30mm L21 RARDEN (Royal Armament, Research and Development establishment ENfield) autocannon also meant that it packed a bit more firepower than most other conventional armoured scouting vehicles of the period.

All welded aluminium armour provided its three man crew with protection from small arms fire and artillery shrapnel.

Of the 15 prototypes made by Daimler, only four now still exist.

Of those four, Eden Camp’s new acquisition is the only one that is licenced to run on the road, making it extremely rare.

However, at 7.4 tons, the Jaguar J60 4.2 Litre in-line six cylinder petrol engine consumes a gallon of petrol for every six miles travelled, so the museum’s staff won’t be using it to nip into Malton too often.

Museum manager Nick Hill said: “The Daimler Fox prototype is a valuable and rare addition

to our growing collection of running vehicles and we are proud that we have been able to ensure that a fine example of British design and engineering is staying in the UK, especially when the production version of the vehicle was built in Yorkshire.

“Our Fox will be maintained in running order and demonstrated on site during the summer months.”

Approximately 325 Fox armoured cars were built in Leeds, and the vehicles saw service with the British Army between 1973 and 1994.

Photos show the Fox being delivered and in its new ‘den’ at Eden Camp.