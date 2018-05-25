Edgehill fight back for Frank White success

Edgehill Reserves came charging from behind on Friday night to lift the Frank White Trophy at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Having looked dead and buried at 2-0 down to a lively Seamer Reserves team, Edgehill showed their resolute streak to force their way back into the game and then clear of their opponents.

Edgehill skipper Tyler Richardson with Mick Stephenson from the league committee

After a gritty opening 15 minutes of action, in which Edgehill had much of the possession but did little with it, Seamer were gifted the opening goal of the final.

The Edgehill defence made a complete hash of dealing with a lofted ball into the box and Chris Stubbings took advantage, rolling a finish into the bottom corner.

Again Edgehill seized control after this, but they huffed and pufffed too much in the approach play and lacked the creativity to break through.

Seamer however, continued to strike on the counter and they managed to double their lead in route-one fashion.

A raking long ball picked out Nick Hegarty on the edge of the box and he lifted delightfully over the keeper and into the net.

Hegarty almost added a second soon after when he cut through the Edgehill back-line, but his vicious drive was blocked by the legs of keeper George Allen.

Edgehill finalyl found their vein of form just before the break, with Joe Wright twice having to save at point-blank range from Robbie Scarborough and Josh Fergus.

The Seamer lead was eventually trimmed back right on John Chalk's half-time whistle, when Ryan Link rose highest to loop home a Josh Wallace cross.

This started the Edgehill resurgence and when the new half began they went for the kill.

Aidan Thurston levelled the game up at 2-2 when he got free in the box and finished at the second attempt.

Then Edgehill completed the turn-around, Robbie Scarborough heading powerfully home from close range.

The Edgehill lads weren't done there, with Scarborough turning home his second from inside the six-yard box after another fine raid down the right from Wallace.

Seamer came back into things in the dying embers, even throwing on the nous of former Scarborough FC man Michael McNaughton in attack.

But Edgehill saw out the remaining moments and lifted the trophy.