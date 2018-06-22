Editor of The Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette and Bridlington Free Press takes early retirement

Ed Asquith, editor and editorial director of The Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette, Bridlington Free Press and other titles has taken early retirement.

James Mitchinson, Johnston Press editorial director for Yorkshire, said: "Ed's distinguished service over a lengthy career with Johnston Press has seen him win many awards and he leaves with our grateful thanks and very best wishes for the future.

"Under Ed, aged 60, the Scarborough title has twice won the weekly title of the year in the Yorkshire & Humber O2 Media Awards awards. The Whitby Gazette, of which he is also editor, is the current holder of that accolade.

"He first joined the Scarborough title in 1988 and returned as editor and editorial director in 2003, following editorships at Whitby and at Wakefield, where he won the BT Yorkshire & North East paper of the year title.

"He helped to secure the continuation of free court lists for every newspaper by initiating action to halt the introduction of costs in a campaign in conjunction with the Society of Editors."

Ed, who recently trekked to Everest Base Camp and Kilimanjaro, said: “Thank you to all my editorial teams currently and from days gone by for working so hard and so creatively on behalf of our communities. But in my 40th year in journalism and 30 years as an editor, it’s time to move on.”

Jean MacQuarrie, Group Weeklies Editor for Johnston Press Yorkshire has assumed responsibility for the titles previously edited by Ed with immediate effect.