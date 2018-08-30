Education Minister visits Scarborough to deliver key announcement on Brexit and funding

Education Secretary Damian Hinds has visited Scarborough to deliver key announcements on the future of language schools and funding for social mobility.

On Tuesday the Minister for Education spent the morning at Anglolang Academy of English in Avenue Road where a group foreign students and teachers approached him to express their concerns about the future of programmes such as Erasmus+.

Isabel Kolando, teacher at Szkola Przymierza Rodzin Nr 3, a primary school from Warsaw, said: “We’ve sent 30 teachers from different subjects here and we would like to continue the project in England.

“But after Brexit we would consider other countries like Malta or Ireland because it will be easier for us to get EU funding.”

“This is the best way for us to come here, learn the language and find out about the culture”, added polish student Kamila Manuela Majewska. “But we don’t know what’s going to happen after.”

Addressing the concerns of foreign students, the Education Secretary announced that cultural exchange programmes will continue as usual until 2020.

He said: “The British government has been clear that we want to have strong interaction with the nations of the EU on cultural exchanges. We want students to come to this country to study, for university studies but also shorter studies and I have every reason to believe that this is going to happen.

“We know how it’s going to work in the immediate term because the British government has underwritten our participation in the Erasmus+ till the end of 2020 but what the exact arrangements will be after that is something that we need to discuss and work out.”

After visiting Anglolang, the Education Minister made his way to CU Scarborough to meet young people benefitting from the Opportunity Area Partnership Board.

During the visit he revealed the government’s plan to inject £1.6 million of funding into early speech and language development and opportunities outside of school for five to 18 year olds.

The Minister added: “These are priorities identified locally according to what people feel is needed in the area.”