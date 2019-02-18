Bridlington School's tribute to 'active and vibrant young man' Taylor Tolley

The headteacher of Bridlington School has paid tribute to 12-year-old student Taylor Tolley, who died after a road accident on Friday.

Taylor was hit by a car as he crossed Brett Street and died the following morning.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: "Our Bridlington School family sends our sincere sympathy to Taylor’s family and friends on his untimely passing. His death is a total shock to us all.

"We have many fond memories of Taylor as an active and vibrant young man which makes his death even harder to take in.

"Our whole school community has so many fond memories of Taylor which will help us in our grief and we will of course be remembering him as we gather together again after half term.

"In deepest sorrow."

An online fund set up to support his family, which has suffered three tragedies on the roads in 12 years, has raised thousands of pounds in two days.