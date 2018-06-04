Free family theatre in the great outdoors

Scarborough’s Beach Hut Theatre Company is set to bring audiences five free original plays that provide a new way of looking at nature and familiar green spaces in the town centre.

On June 2, ‘Wild in the Heart’ will showcase five thrilling stories for children and families written by emerging community writers, and directed by Alison Watt.

The plays are ‘Stick!’ by Paul Beck, ‘Stung by Nettles’ by Rosie Larner, CLASSIFIED: Dalby – HCN by Lisa Ponter, ‘Level Up’ by Paul Spencer and ‘From Little Acorns’ by Michelle Watts.

Each play will be performed in the town centre green spaces including Albemarle Crescent, Alma Square, the Crescent Gardens and Woodend. The 15 minute plays are free and will be performed repeatedly between 11am and 4pm. There’s no need to book for these plays. Just drop in on the day.

Alison said: “For today’s children, there are fewer incentives for them to engage with nature and the wild. These five exciting plays give them the chance to understand nature by accessing and reimagining familiar green spaces, through stories that are thrilling, funny and packed full of adventure.” Go to www.beachhuttheatre.co.uk.