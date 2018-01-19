National award glory for Dale Power Solutions

Dale Power Solutions has been revealed as The British Army sponsored Large Employer of the Year at the National Apprenticeship Awards at an exclusive ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House.

The Awards, now in their fourteenth year, are run by the National Apprenticeship Service and recognise excellence in two areas: businesses that grow their own talent with apprentices and apprentices who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces.

The ceremony also saw Dale Power Solutions, which is based on Eastfield’s Industrial Estate, named in the prestigious Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list. The list, which is compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service and sponsored by Centrica, recognises excellence in businesses that employ apprentices.

On accepting the employer of the year award, Tim Wilkins, CEO at Dale Power Solutions, said: “Being a company with under 300 employees makes us relatively small for the Large Employer category so we were thrilled to win this award for the Yorkshire and Humber region.

“One third of our apprentices are female and having two of our apprentices, Mickyle Clark and Hannah Magowan awarded with Higher/Degree Apprentice and Advanced Apprentice in the regional finals is the icing on the cake.”