Open day to celebrate University of Hull's new £60,000 partnership with two Scarborough sports clubs

A new sports partnership has been created between the University of Hull and two local, grassroots sports clubs in Scarborough.

To celebrate the new partnership with Dexters Surf School and Desapline Martial Arts, the university is hosting a free, activity-filled open day on the North Bay Piazza on Saturday, April 13.

Dexters Surf school on Scarborough's North Bay.

- > Scarborough's new Post Office to open on 9 May, one day after closure of Aberdeen Walk branch

The event begins at 1pm and will include demonstrations from both clubs, free 'give it a go' sessions with club staff, including kick boxing, self-defence, surfing and paddle boarding.

From 3pm, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Waves of Waste group will be hosting a collaborative beach clean with university students which families can join and you will be able to find out more about the partnership and what the clubs have to offer.

More than £60,000 is being invested by the university in the initiative which will enable both clubs to upgrade their facilities and increase their capacity so more people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds can access sport experiences.

Through its North Yorkshire Partnership Hub, the university has been working with the two clubs for some time as part of the successful Scarborough and North Yorkshire Children's University programme.

The programme aims to encourage young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to participate in out of school clubs and activities.

It hopes to raise aspirations and boost self-esteem which can both have a positive impact on what children go on to achieve in their education and lives beyond.

The University of Hull, which is also an official partner of Team GB, hopes through this new sports partnership to raise the aspirations of many more local people and their families, by supporting Dexters and Desapline and helping them to extend the reach and impact of their activities.

Dexters, owned and run by local businessman Luke Austin, began surf lessons for children and adults back in 2012.

Today, they also provide equipment and run activities including SUP and Kayak Tours and Jet Ski Safaris.

Accredited as a Surf School Academy by both the International Surfing Association and Surfing England, they work with hundreds of groups from educational institutions as well as public and private sector organisations and charities from the local area and nationally.

Dexters provides sports lessons, educational lessons on beach and water safety, how to protect our coasts and marine environment and has delivered specific projects such as The Wave Project and the Surfing Autism Programme which support individuals struggling with emotional, physical, social or mental health problems.

- > Teenager charged following spate of commercial burglaries in Scarborough

Desapline Martial Arts was established in 2014 by Andy Desa, a martial arts professional of 37 years and holder of 10 world and 187 European titles.

The club has more than 250 local members, ranging from two to 70-years-old.

An experienced and dedicated coach, Andy has already developed a number of world champions from Scarborough, including Andy Chapman, Lola Duncan-Fewster (three times world gold medalist) and Taylor Shaw, of the Olympic Tae-Kwon-Do GB team and working towards selection for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Andy’s ambition is to grow the club to become the Martial Arts Center of Excellence in the north of England and aims to coach his members to be not only great sports people, but to achieve their full potential in all aspects of their lives.

Deborah Green, director from the University of Hull, said: “The university is excited to be working with these two sports clubs who do so much for their community already.

"Through our partnership, we plan to secure some new larger premises for Desapline Martial Arts and for Dexters, we will be able to help them expand their changing facilities so that they are suitable for all, including individuals with disabilities.

"With these changes, more people locally can benefit and we hope to raise people’s aspirations and help them to see that even ordinary people can do extraordinary things”.