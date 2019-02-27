Two new North Yorkshire roles created to implement special education overhaul

Two new roles tasked with implementing a major restructure of North Yorkshire’s special education sector are currently being advertised.

The positions, which are advertised with a salary of about £55k each, come in the wake of the county council’s decision to proceed with a raft of changes which will drastically transform how various sections of special education is provided for in the region.

The advertisement for the roles, which are titled Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) strategic plan implementation officers, states, “North Yorkshire County Council is pursuing ambitious plans for transformation”.

“Our inclusion service is currently making significant changes to our strategic SEND plan, taking the Inclusion service to a new level and creating brighter futures for the children and young people across North Yorkshire,” the description states.

“This role will be pivotal in delivering exciting change, and will allow the successful candidates to be part of a truly instrumental programme in the development of our provision.”

The jobs are being offered for a two-year fixed term, with applications to close on March 3.

Jane le Sage, the county council’s assistant director of inclusion, said the posts were necessary to implement the wider SEND strategic plan.

“These posts are not specific to the pupil referral service, but relate to the full special educational needs and disabilities strategic plan. They are an additional investment, beyond the high needs budget, by the local authority,” Ms le Sage said.

“The roles will strengthen our capacity to deliver the overall SEND strategic plan to ensure that all elements are delivered efficiently and effectively.

“The posts are for two years only and will be instrumental in ensuring that we have the right provision in the right place – as specified in the plan.

“This will help to ensure that, where possible, children and young people remain in local provision, which in turn will help to address placement costs in the high need budget and reduce transport costs.”

