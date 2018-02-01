Educational event at new sixth form site

A 'Moving On' information event by Springhead School will take place at its new sixth form site.

The information event will take place on Wednesday February 7 from 2pm to 6pm at the new sixth form on Lady Edith's Drive, on the former Lower Graham School site.

The aim is to give students with special educational needs and disabilities, parents and carers, and professionals working with them the opportunity to gather information about the full range of appropriate post 16 and post 19 educational and training choices open to them when they leave school.

Providers from a wide variety of education and work based training are available with information ready to discuss the provision and the specialist support they can offer.

These include Scarborough TEC and Bishop Burton Colleges and Personalised Learning Pathway and Project Choice. Some independent specialist colleges will also be attending.

Also present will be organisations which provide social interaction support for young people such as Action for Children.

Staff, students and the school's careers adviser will be there to help visitors with any queries on the day and follow up with information as required.

All are welcome and particularly visitors from mainstream education as well as special schools.