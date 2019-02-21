Edwina Hayes to star at Distillery session

The next artist to perform at the monthly Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery Sessions is celebrated Driffield singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes.

She will perform at the Hunmanby distillery’s Pot Still Coffee Shop tomorrow (Friday 22 February).

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder and keen musician, Tom Mellor, is delighted to welcome Edwina back to the Pot Still stage. He said: “With my Wold Top Brewery hat on, Edwina has been a friend of the Moonbeams Festival since it began 11 years ago, and we’re delighted to welcome her back to the distillery.

“The Pot Still Coffee Shop is a small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food. Where else in the area can you listen to quality music and enjoy a locally sourced platter of food for £16.50?”

Tickets for the event cost £10 and from £15.50 with a distillery supper. They are available online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling 01723 891758.

Forthcoming events at The Spirit of Yorkshire include monthly Jazz and Blues nights with Alastair James on 8 March, a Spirit of Bullion Chocolate tasting evening on 15th March and Hull singer songwriter Carrie Martin on 22 March.