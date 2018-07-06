Elderly Scarborough woman targeted in 'distraction burglary'

A 87-year-old woman's purse has been stolen following a 'distraction burglary' in Scarborough.

A man has arrived at the elderly woman's home, in Seamer Road, near Falsgrave, requesting access to a stopcock at 5pm on Wednesday July 4.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The male is described as white, aged 18-20, over 5' tall, clean shaven, light brown hair and wearing very light blue jeans.

"Whilst inside the premises, the female was distracted by the male asking her to do something.

"At this point, her purse was stolen. We are appealing for anyone who may have also had a person matching this description call at their address, or anyone who may have seen a male hanging around in the area."

North Yorkshire Police has also warned residents to be aware of distraction burglaries.

If anyone has any information or saw a man matching this description in the area on July 4 call 101 and quote reference 12180120229.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.