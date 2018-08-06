Elderly woman, 83, assaulted and robbed in Scarborough

A CCTV appeal has been issued following a violent robbery on an 83-year-old woman in Scarborough.

It happened on Wreyfield Drive, Scarborough, near to the local shops, at around 11.20am on Saturday August 4 when an 83 year-old woman was assaulted by a man.

Police want to speak to this man.

During the course of the assault the victim was robbed of her purse containing cash and personal items.

As a result of the assault the elderly victim suffered a slight injury to her arm. The victim did not require medical attention but was assisted by members of the public who made sure that she was safe and well after the incident.

Detective Constable David Adams of North Yorkshire Police's Scarborough and Ryedale Serious Crime Team, investigating this incident said:

“This was a particularly distressing and nasty experience for the elderly female victim in this case.

"I would appeal to any person who witnessed or has any information regarding this incident to come forward and contact the police.

"If any person knows who this male is please contact us as we need to locate him and speak with him urgently.

"No matter how relevant you think the information you have is, it may be key to our investigation into this incident which is currently on-going.

"At this time I would like to thank the members of the public that stopped to help the victim in this case and who made sure she was safe after a particularly distressing ordeal"

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the mam pictured in the CCTV the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Adams. Alternatively, email SCTScarborough&Ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

To remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12180143529 when passing on information.