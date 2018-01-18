Search

Elderly woman involved in Scarborough collision

The woman was treated by paramedics but has no visible injuries
The woman was treated by paramedics but has no visible injuries

Emergency services have been called to reports of a collision between an elderly woman and a car.

The woman is being treated by ambulance paramedics on Victoria Road.

Police were called at around 12.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of Victoria Road and Barwick Street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "An elderly woman has received medical treatment but she has no visible injuries.

"Officers are currently at the scene to determine circumstances around the incident."

Traffic is currently being diverted.