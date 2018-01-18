Elderly woman involved in Scarborough collision

Emergency services have been called to reports of a collision between an elderly woman and a car.

The woman is being treated by ambulance paramedics on Victoria Road.

Police were called at around 12.40pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of Victoria Road and Barwick Street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "An elderly woman has received medical treatment but she has no visible injuries.

"Officers are currently at the scene to determine circumstances around the incident."

Traffic is currently being diverted.