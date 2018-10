Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was shouted at while crossing the road in Scarborough.

The verbal altercation between a driver and an elderly woman took place on Victoria Road, near Mojo's cafe, between 2.45pm and 3pm on 3 October.

The man, who was driving a silver family car shouted at the woman while she was crossing the road.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should contact police on 101 and ask for collar number 3548 quoting incident number 12180186316.