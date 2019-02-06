Electric car charging points plan for Malton and Norton

Rapid electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in Malton and Norton by Ryedale District Council in partnership with Highways England.

The new points will enable people to top up their vehicles quickly and continue on their journeys while also having the opportunity to use local facilities.

Water Lane and St Nicholas Street car parks have been identified as the preferred locations in Malton and Norton for the installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging points, being close to retail shops and cafes.

Drivers will be able to top up their vehicles while shopping in the town with a full charge in under 30 minutes.

Councillor Luke Ives, chair of the Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This is an excellent initiative for the council and it brings new technology, and potentially new customers, to the businesses of Malton and Norton.

“It’s great that people will be able to ‘top-up’ while they shop. It’s not only beneficial to the environment, but also another great improvement to boost our local economy.

“We know that previously Ryedale has been a difficult area for electric vehicle owners to visit and travel around.

“The council is delighted that the application for grant funding has been successful to enable the introduction of these charge points as they’ll not only make the area more accessible for visitors but also make life easier for our electric vehicle owning residents and maybe even encourage other drivers to consider owning an electric vehicle.

“Work commences this month and the council is looking forward to these charging points becoming fully operational in the Spring.”