Ellis invests in technology

Rillington-based Ellis has invested £15k in new in-house testing technology that it says removes a barrier to entry into a number of new industries.

The firm, which exports to over 40 countries, has purchased a QUV accelerated weathering tester machine that enables it to accurately predict the lifespan of all of its products; meaning they can sell them with a guaranteed lifespan.

"Up until now we haven't been able to guarantee a specific length of product life which was a stumbling block.

“The investment in the QUV machine puts us in the advantageous position of being able to accurately, and confidently, state the installed lifespan of all polymer products, and provide a guarantee to that effect.”