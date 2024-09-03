Air ambulance lands on beach at Sandsend to assist person requiring medical attention

The lifeguards were quick to clear a safe place for the air ambulance to land - Image: RNLI Lifeguards Yorkshire

Lifeguards at Sandsend near Whitby were altered to a member of the public requiring medical attention on Friday, August 30.

Lifeguards Ailsa Legg and Alex Marr, under the command of Senior Lifeguard Nick Woodings, immediately provided casualty care and requested an ambulance to attend.

As the lifeguards carried on giving the correct casualty care, they were updated with the information that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was 11 minutes from the scene.

The lifeguards and coastguard were quick to respond and cleared a safe space on the beach to allow the air ambulance to land.

When paramedics arrived on scene, followed by an ambulance crew, the decision was made for the casualty to be taken to hospital via ambulance.

A spokesperson for RNLI Lifeguards Yorkshire said: “All emergency services teams worked well together and the lifeguards were lucky enough to get this great photo with the crew of the air ambulance!”