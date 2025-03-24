Appeal for information following arson in Whitby
It happened sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday March 23 after a fire was started in a barn on Green Lane.
The barn, farming equipment, and approximately 200 hay bales worth a considerable amount of money were destroyed by the fire.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward.
“Were you in the area on Sunday evening? Did you see any vehicles in the area, or anyone acting suspiciously?
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 696 formstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
“Quote reference 12250051578 when passing on information.”
