Appeal for information following arson in Whitby

The fire is believed to have started between 7-8pm on Sunday evening - Image: Robin Hood's Bay Fire Station

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an incident of arson at a hay barn in Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday March 23 after a fire was started in a barn on Green Lane.

The barn, farming equipment, and approximately 200 hay bales worth a considerable amount of money were destroyed by the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

“Were you in the area on Sunday evening? Did you see any vehicles in the area, or anyone acting suspiciously?

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 696 formstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

“Quote reference 12250051578 when passing on information.”