'Be prepared': Flood alert issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Filey
The flood alert has been issued for 8am until 11am tomorrow (October 24). It covers the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. Locations most affected will be coastal roads and footpaths.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said : “High tides, strong winds and large waves tomorrow morning may lead to flooding.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Avoid coastal roads, footpaths and carparks, which may be flooded.
"Also avoid beaches and coastal promenades, which may be flooded.” Visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/flood-alerts-and-warnings-what-they-are-and-what-to-do#flood-alert for further advice.