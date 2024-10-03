BREAKING: CCTV image released as search for missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor continues

CCTV image of missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor.

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image as the search for missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor continues.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at her home address in Malton on the morning of Monday September 30.

Police are releasing this CCTV image which shows Victoria later that morning at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton.

The image was captured at 11.35am on September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of personal possessions belonging to Victoria have been found close to the River Derwent.

Following this discovery, the police’s Operation Support Unit and officers have carried out extensive searches along with support from a police underwater search unit.

Drones have been used to search the area from above, police have carried out multiple enquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV from around Malton where Victoria was last seen.

Insp Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river.

"Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

“If you do have any information which can help with the search then please call us 101.

"Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.”