Bridlington and Flamborough lifeboat crews called to assist 'person overboard'
Flamborough RNLI launched at 2:08pm at the request of HM Coastguard following a report of a person fallen overboard from a fishing vessel nine miles South East of Flamborough RNLI Station.
Lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 2:30pm.
The casualty was at this time on board the fishing vessel in need of medical attention.
Flamborough Lifeboat stood by until the casualty had been safely taken on board HM Coastguard Helicopter.
Bridlington RNLI Shannon Class Lifeboat also attended and two crew members boarded the fishing boat to aid the extraction of the casualty to the helicopter.
Flamborough RNLI were stood down at 3:38pm and returned safely to station at South Landing at 4:05pm.
Crew and shore crew cleaned and re-fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next call.
