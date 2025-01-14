Bridlington and Flamborough lifeboat crews called to assist 'person overboard'

Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat returning to station - Image: RNLI/Flamborough RNLI

Crew members from Bridlington and Flamborough lifeboat stations were called to assist a ‘person overboard’ on Monday (January 13).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamborough RNLI launched at 2:08pm at the request of HM Coastguard following a report of a person fallen overboard from a fishing vessel nine miles South East of Flamborough RNLI Station.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 2:30pm.

The casualty was at this time on board the fishing vessel in need of medical attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamborough Lifeboat stood by until the casualty had been safely taken on board HM Coastguard Helicopter.

Bridlington RNLI Shannon Class Lifeboat also attended and two crew members boarded the fishing boat to aid the extraction of the casualty to the helicopter.

Flamborough RNLI were stood down at 3:38pm and returned safely to station at South Landing at 4:05pm.

Crew and shore crew cleaned and re-fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next call.