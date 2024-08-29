Bridlington Coastguard, police and rescue boat team up in search for missing person

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington and Hornsea were tasked by Humber Coastguard on Tuesday to assist Humberside Police in the search for missing person last seen in the Hornsea area.

On August 27, the teams liaised with police on scene and quickly came up with a search plan to cover as much ground as possible to a high detection rate.

Teams scoured the cliff tops and paths in an attempt to locate the casualty.

Search dogs and drones from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, along with the Police Helicopter, assisted in a search of the area.

It was decided that due to the incoming tide and to cover the shoreline quicker, that Hornsea Inshore Rescue Boat should be tasked – the request was made and granted.

Following further searches, a shoreline sweep was undertaken from Hornsea to Aldbrough and the casualty was found safe and well, and then handed over into the care of the police.

Bridlington Coastguard said: “This was a great effort from all Search and Rescue assets on scene and goes to show the importance of working together.

“If you see a coastal emergency or get into trouble yourself, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”