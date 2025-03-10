Bridlington Lifeboat launched to collision between tanker and cargo vessel

By Louise French
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
Bridlington Lifeboat is one of four attending the incident - Image: Bridlington RNLIplaceholder image
HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The alarm was raised at 9.48am this morning.

A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated as more information becomes available.

