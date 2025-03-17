Captain of the Solong charged in connection with North Sea vessel collision
The captain of the Solong vessel, Vladimir Motin, 59-years-old, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, has been charged with Gross Negligence Manslaughter and was remanded in custody at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday March 15. Motin will appear next at the Old Bailey on April 14.
On Monday, 10 March, Humberside Police received a report at around 11am that a collision had occurred between the two vessels, resulting in one crew member being reported missing.
Extensive searches were carried out by HM Coastguard to locate the missing crew member, now presumed deceased.
The family is being supported by specialist trained officers.