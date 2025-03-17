Captain of the Solong charged in connection with North Sea vessel collision

SOLONG pictured on 11 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

An investigation by Humberside Police supported by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) into the collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel in the North Sea, off the coast of East Yorkshire, has resulted in a man being charged.

The captain of the Solong vessel, Vladimir Motin, 59-years-old, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, has been charged with Gross Negligence Manslaughter and was remanded in custody at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday March 15. Motin will appear next at the Old Bailey on April 14.

On Monday, 10 March, Humberside Police received a report at around 11am that a collision had occurred between the two vessels, resulting in one crew member being reported missing.

Extensive searches were carried out by HM Coastguard to locate the missing crew member, now presumed deceased.

The family is being supported by specialist trained officers.