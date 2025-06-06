CCTV appeal launched after public order incident in Whitby pub

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:31 BST

Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a public order incident in Whitby.

It happened at about 5pm on May 10 in The Angel Hotel, New Quay Road.

Police say that staff refused to serve a man due to his level of intoxication and that he became aggressive and began to flick clean glasses from the rack above the bar onto the floor where staff were standing.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

CCTV of a man police would like to speak to, following a public order incident in Whitby.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 586 Joshua Barnes.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250083510 when passing on information.

