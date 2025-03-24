Crews from nine fire stations attend large blaze in Whitby

Firefighters from Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay were mobilised to reports of a large barn fire on Sunday evening (March 23).

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near to New Gardens, off Green Lane in Whitby at 7.08pm.

After arrival and inspection crew confirmed a large hay barn measuring 25m x 10m was well alight.

Approx 200 bales of hay were involved in fire.

Crews requested a further four fire appliances for water and crew power, these appliances were mobilised from Lythe, Scarborough and Danby, alongside the water bowser from Tadcaster and supporting appliances from Malton and Thirsk.

Crew set up jets and also protected surrounding property.

Crew from Filey also attended.

North Yorkshire Police issued a message on Facebook asking people not to attend the area and to keep all access roads open for emergency services.

A spokesperson for Robin Hood’s Bay Fire Station said: “Thankfully we had a crew at the time of the call and alongside our colleagues from Whitby, we were quickly able to contain the fire and stop it spreading to nearby housing.

“We were back on home station at approximately 5am this morning.

“We are asking again for members of our community to come forwards and help us keep our Fire Engine available to respond quickly to local incidents.

“If you live nearby, have a few spare hours a week please get in touch.”

