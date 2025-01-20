Driver arrested after man struck by car in Eastfield, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist has been arrested after a man was struck by a car in Eastfield.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information about an altercation that occurred in Eastfield in which the man was struck.

It happened at 10.45am on Saturday January 18, on Cayton Low Road, just outside Proudfoots.

A white BMW was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was struck by a car in Eastfield, resulting in the driver being arrested.

The man who was hit was not seriously injured and a man in his 60s - the driver – has been arrested in connection with the police investigation.

Officers are particularly appealing to see if anyone saw the incident at the time or has any dashcam footage.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 244, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250010466 when passing on information.