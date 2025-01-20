Driver arrested after man struck by car in Eastfield, Scarborough
Police are appealing for information about an altercation that occurred in Eastfield in which the man was struck.
It happened at 10.45am on Saturday January 18, on Cayton Low Road, just outside Proudfoots.
A white BMW was involved.
The man who was hit was not seriously injured and a man in his 60s - the driver – has been arrested in connection with the police investigation.
Officers are particularly appealing to see if anyone saw the incident at the time or has any dashcam footage.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 244, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250010466 when passing on information.
