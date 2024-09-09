Filey Lifeboat crew called to report of person in the water at Bempton - but all was not as it seemed
Crew members from Filey lifeboat station were alerted that a person was in the water near Bempton on Monday morning (September 9).
The lifeboat was launched at 9am and crew members recovered a training dummy from the waves! The dummy had been reported missing from Hartlepool Lifeboat Station two weeks ago. Once back on shore crew members took time for a good natured photo with their 'casualty'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.