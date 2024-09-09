Filey Lifeboat crew called to report of person in the water at Bempton - but all was not as it seemed

Crew members from Filey Lifeboat station took part in an unusual rescue on Monday morning

Crew members from Filey lifeboat station were alerted that a person was in the water near Bempton on Monday morning (September 9).

The lifeboat was launched at 9am and crew members recovered a training dummy from the waves! The dummy had been reported missing from Hartlepool Lifeboat Station two weeks ago. Once back on shore crew members took time for a good natured photo with their 'casualty'.

A spokesperson for Filey Lifeboat said on its Facebook page: “A good job again from everyone involved.”