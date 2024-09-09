Filey Lifeboat crew called to report of person in the water at Bempton - but all was not as it seemed

By Louise French
Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Crew members from Filey Lifeboat station took part in an unusual rescue on Monday morning
Crew members from Filey lifeboat station were alerted that a person was in the water near Bempton on Monday morning (September 9).

The lifeboat was launched at 9am and crew members recovered a training dummy from the waves! The dummy had been reported missing from Hartlepool Lifeboat Station two weeks ago. Once back on shore crew members took time for a good natured photo with their 'casualty'.

A spokesperson for Filey Lifeboat said on its Facebook page: “A good job again from everyone involved.”

