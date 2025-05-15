Fire and ambulance crews called after casualty falls from Scarborough roof on to scaffolding

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th May 2025, 11:00 BST
Fire crews from Scarborough were called out to help ambulance crews with rescuing a person who had fallen from a roof onto some scaffolding in Scarborough.

The crew carried the casualty into an ambulance and it was reported they had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 4pm yesterday (May 14).

In a separate call, in Whitby, firefighters attended a premises after reports of a fire in the open near a property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to incidents in Scarborough and Whitby.

Upon arrival, they found there to be a brazier that had been overloaded and the fire had started to get out of control.

The crew extinguished the fire which caused 10% fire damage to a domestic bin and also melted a downpipe at the property.

The occupier used a bucket of water prior to the fire service’s arrival and the crew used a backpack sprayer and a bucket of water to tackle the blaze.

The incident happened at 11.27pm last night.

