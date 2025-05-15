Fire and ambulance crews called after casualty falls from Scarborough roof on to scaffolding

Fire crews from Scarborough were called out to help ambulance crews with rescuing a person who had fallen from a roof onto some scaffolding in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew carried the casualty into an ambulance and it was reported they had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 4pm yesterday (May 14).

In a separate call, in Whitby, firefighters attended a premises after reports of a fire in the open near a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to incidents in Scarborough and Whitby.

Upon arrival, they found there to be a brazier that had been overloaded and the fire had started to get out of control.

The crew extinguished the fire which caused 10% fire damage to a domestic bin and also melted a downpipe at the property.

The occupier used a bucket of water prior to the fire service’s arrival and the crew used a backpack sprayer and a bucket of water to tackle the blaze.

The incident happened at 11.27pm last night.