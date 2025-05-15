Fire and ambulance crews called after casualty falls from Scarborough roof on to scaffolding
The crew carried the casualty into an ambulance and it was reported they had non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened just before 4pm yesterday (May 14).
In a separate call, in Whitby, firefighters attended a premises after reports of a fire in the open near a property.
Upon arrival, they found there to be a brazier that had been overloaded and the fire had started to get out of control.
The crew extinguished the fire which caused 10% fire damage to a domestic bin and also melted a downpipe at the property.
The occupier used a bucket of water prior to the fire service’s arrival and the crew used a backpack sprayer and a bucket of water to tackle the blaze.
The incident happened at 11.27pm last night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.