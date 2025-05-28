Fire destroys hot tub shed and two other outbuildings in Pickering

Crews responded to fires in Scarborough and Pickering on Tuesday

Three outbuildings have been completely destroyed following a fire in Pickering.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident on Oaklands, Pickering at 7.39am on Tuesday (May 27).

Crews from Malton and Helmsley responded to reports of a fire to a shed in the garden of a residential property.

This was a fire to the middle of three adjoining sheds, which contained a hot tub.

The fire spread to a wooden garden shed on one side, and a brick outbuilding on the other side.

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the shed containing the hot tub, 100% fire damage to the wooden garden shed and 100% fire damage to the brick outbuilding.

The fire also caused superficial radiated heat damage to two residential dwellings, causing cracked windows and melted guttering.

The crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, one breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

The cause was believed to be accidental.

Later in the day, at 11.43pm, crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to reports of a caravan on fire outside a residential property on Dale Edge, Scarborough.

Crew used three hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish and dampen down.

The caravan suffered approx 90% fire damage.