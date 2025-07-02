Firefighters called after baby stuck in car on hot day in Ryedale

A fire crew from Malton was called out after a report of a baby locked in car on a warm day in Norton.

Due to the weather, the crew accessed the car via the rear window "using Packexe, glass management and crew power”.

The baby was then reunited with its parents.

The incident happened at 9.36am on July 1.

Fire crews were called to a baby stuck in a car and a person trapped in a bath.

Later the same day, a fire crew from Scarborough attended an address at Northstead to assist paramedics with a person who had become stuck in a bath.

They used crew power to assist getting the person out of the bath and they were then taken to hospital via road ambulance.