Five-year-old boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Scarborough

A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a serious collision on Wykeham Street in Scarborough.

It happened at about 3.05pm on Saturday January 18 and involved a silver/grey-coloured Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a five-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact police.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mike Rowan.

Please quote reference 12250010672 when passing on information.