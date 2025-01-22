Five-year-old boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a serious collision on Wykeham Street in Scarborough.

It happened at about 3.05pm on Saturday January 18 and involved a silver/grey-coloured Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a five-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered.

Witness appeal after child hurt in Scarborough collision.Witness appeal after child hurt in Scarborough collision.
Witness appeal after child hurt in Scarborough collision.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact police.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mike Rowan.

Please quote reference 12250010672 when passing on information.

Related topics:ScarboroughEmailNorth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice