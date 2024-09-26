Flood alert issued for North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey
The Gov.UK website reports that high tides and forecast weather conditions this evening (September 26) may lead to flooding, with flooding possible between 9pm tonight and 5am tomorrow morning (Sep 27).
The alert says that the areas most at risk include the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough.
People are advised to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.
There are three types of warnings issued by The Met Office when flooding is forecast – flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.
