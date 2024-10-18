Flood warnings and alerts for Bridlington and Whitby 'could be dangerous' according to Environment Agency
The flood warnings are in place for Bridlington. High tides are expected to cause flooding on Saturday morning October 19 on the Yorkshire coast. Areas most at risk include the north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion. A separate flood warning also covers South Pier and Chicken Run Jetty, and adjacent car parks off South Cliff Road in Bridlington.
The warning is in place between 6am and 6:30am on Saturday.
The Environment Agency has said: “This period of high tides continues into the weekend and so we may reissue this warning for subsequent tides on Sunday. We are closely monitoring the situation. Stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads in Bridlington as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”
A lower risk flood alert has been issued for the North Sea coast from Bridlington to Barmston. Flooding is possible around the high tide between 5:30am and 6:45am on Saturday Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near the coast, including Bridlington.
Another flood alert covering the North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including Sandsend and tidal River Esk.is in place around the high tide between 4:45am and 6:30am on Saturday. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near the coast, including Whitby, and low spots around the harbour area.
Visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings for more information.
