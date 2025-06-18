Crew line up infront of the Scarborough station. Credit: RNLI/Jacob Allen.

On Saturday June 14, Scarborough RNLI held their open day. The annual event run by the volunteers of Scarborough lifeboat station helps bring the community and those visiting the area into the station to help raise awareness of the RNLI and showed first hand the charity’s purpose.

Visitors were given the opportunity to see parts of the station not usually open to the public which even included tours of Scarborough RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats.

Members of the volunteer crew were on-hand to deliver demonstrations, tours and sea safety advice. In addition to this, swim safe, the water safety team and face-to-face team members were there delivering water safety messaging.

The RNLI's mascot, Stormy Stan, was walking around the seafront with the volunteer lifeboat crew, as well as many activities for children to do in the station crew room.

Getting ready for launch. Credit: RNLI/Jacob Allen.

The ladies lifeboat guild provided several tombolas, and the Chairman and his wife provided refreshments for the many visitors.

The Mayor of Scarborough Thomas Murry greeted the crew and had a tour of the station and boats.

This year, the boat tours were cut short with visitors seeing first hand how the pager system works and the inshore D class lifeboat was launched on service at 2.44pm to assist three paddleboarders in difficulty in the North Bay.

A sudden wind change had pushed them out offshore.

Scarborough Mayor meeting the crew. Credit: RNLI/Nick Gough.

On scene, RNLI lifeguards were already with the casualties on a rescue watercraft. The inshore lifeboat crew safely transferred them into the lifeboat and brought them back to shore, while lifeguards recovered the paddleboards.

As the volunteer crew were completing the first rescue, a small pleasure dinghy was in difficulty nearby. A passing fishing boat had begun to tow it, and the occupants were safe.

The inshore lifeboat took over the tow to take it the dinghy out of the path of danger, and ensured the situation was under control.

Then a third tasking was sent before the crew had got the dingy to shore - this time to a solo paddleboarder in trouble off Cayton Bay.

The inshore lifeboat secured the dingy to a nearby marker and diverted to Cayton bay, three to four miles from their position. On arrival, they found the casualty alongside a lifeguard on a paddleboard. The person was recovered and taken ashore to waiting HM Coastguard rescue teams.

Once the casualty was safely on shore, the inshore lifeboat travelled back for the dingy to recover it to shore when they were tasked yet again to return to Cayton Bay to help search for thee missing children.

So the inshore lifeboat tied the dingy off again, to make it safe to assist with the search while travelling back to Cayton Bay. The three children were, thankfully, found safe and the inshore lifeboat was told to stand down.

The inshore lifeboat crew then went back to recover the dinghy to North Bay and finally returned to the boat house to clean, refuel and get the lifeboat ready for the next time its needed.

Colin Woodhead, RNLI Scarborough Chairman, said: "Flag Day is a big date in our event calendar which raised more than £1,417.53 between the donation buckets, the shop sales and the stalls.

"This year's flag day was more eventful than usual with four separate inshore lifeboat taskings. A huge thank you to everyone who came down, supported, donated, took part in the activities and tours, and helped make today such a success.

"We had a lot of people tour around the station and on the all-weather Shannon class lifeboat.

"It’s not only an opportunity where we can bring people in and really show the public how the RNLI and the station operates from the inside, but it also gives us, the crew, chance to celebrate our achievements, recognise what we’re a part of, and to take time to bond as one crew."

When going for a walk along the coastline or on the beach, the RNLI would like to remind everyone to:

● Always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for incoming tide.

● Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide.

● Make sure you have enough time to return safely. If in doubt, seek local advice.

● Always carry a means of calling for help on your person.

● Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger of being cut off by the tide.

● Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back. They can raise the alarm with the Coastguard by calling 999 or 112 if you are overdue.

Find out more: rnli.org/WeatherAndTides