Heroic PC Daniel Boothby rescued a vulnerable woman from a cliff edge near Flamborough Lighthouse. Photo courtesy of the Police Federation.

A Humberside force officer has been nominated for a Police Bravery Award following an incident in Flamborough.

While nearing the end of a 12-hour shift, PC Daniel Boothby risked his own safety to rescue a vulnerable woman from the edge of a 100-metre cliff near Flamborough Lighthouse.

PC Boothby’s swift and selfless actions saved a life and reflected the highest standards of commitment and care in frontline policing – earning him a nomination at this year’s Police Bravery Awards, organised by the Police Federation.

On May 13, 2024, the officer demonstrated exceptional bravery and dedication while responding to a concern for the safety of a vulnerable individual.

The incident began when partner agencies raised alarms about a woman who had been reported missing and potentially at risk.

PC Boothby conducted an area search, eventually locating the woman’s unattended vehicle near Flamborough Lighthouse – a remote and often treacherous coastal area.

Following a thorough search of the surrounding terrain, PC Boothby discovered the woman seated dangerously close to the edge of a cliff more than 100 metres high, facing out towards the sea. The ground leading up to the edge was slippery with wet grass and sloped downwards, posing serious risk to anyone approaching.

Despite the precarious conditions, PC Boothby began speaking calmly and patiently to the individual, who remained unresponsive and motionless for several minutes.

His steady efforts to establish dialogue continued until the woman began removing items from her pockets and placing them beside her – an alarming sign.

She then began to shift forward toward the cliff edge.

Recognising the immediacy of the danger, PC Boothby made a critical decision: he moved in quickly, grabbed the woman, and pulled her back from the edge to safety.

He then ensured she received prompt medical attention.

A Police Federation spokesperson said: “This courageous act, carried out in the final hour of a demanding 12-hour shift, undoubtedly saved a life.

“PC Boothby’s quick thinking, bravery, and unwavering commitment to public safety are a testament to his character and professionalism. He is a true credit to Humberside Police.”

On Thursday, July 10, the Police Federation will come together to celebrate the extraordinary acts of courage carried out by 70 police officers from 38 police forces across England and Wales.