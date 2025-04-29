Humberside Police seek help in locating 78-year-old Skipsea man’s next of kin

Humberside Police are trying to find next of kin for Kenneth Thompson, 78.

Kenneth was discovered to have died at his home on Chapel Garth in Skipsea on Sunday April 20.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite several lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

If you are Kenneth’s next of kin, or know who is, please contact the Coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.