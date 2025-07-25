"If you see Isabelle, call 999 immediately": Police search for missing teenage girl from Malton area

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
North Yorkshire Police are currently searching for a missing teenage girl.

Isabelle, 14, was reported missing from her home in Thixendale, south of Malton, at 7.45pm yesterday (July 24).

A Police spokesperson said: “She has not been seen since around 2pm and we’re concerned for her safety.

“Isabelle may have been riding a black bike, and wearing a pink helmet.

“We have released this recent image of her, although her hair is no longer braided and is now described as long and frizzy/straight.

“She may be wearing a cream/white Fox hoodie, tie-dye maroon Nike jogging trousers and brown walking boots.

“Ground searches and air searches using a police helicopter have taken place overnight and continue today.

“We’re appealing for information, including anyone who may have seen her cycling in the area, has dashcam or CCTV footage of her in the area since yesterday evening, or anyone who has any other information.

“Contact us on 101 to share information. If you see Isabelle, call 999 immediately.”

