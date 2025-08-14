LANGDALE MOOR: Fire could burn for days as crews pull back due to explosive ordnance

Firefighting efforts at Langdale Moor have been hampered by the discovery of unexploded ordnance at the site close to RAF Fylingdales.

No cause has been established for the moorland fire which broke out on Monday (August 11).

Eleven fire appliances remain at the scene which currently measures five square kilometres.

Firefighters have withdrawn to a safe distance after four previously unexploded ordnance went off with a loud bang as crews fought to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters are enduring challenging conditions

No one was injured in the explosions.

Crews are operating on the perimeter to tackle the fire and are being supported by neighbouring services and a helicopter which is assisting with dropping water.

The heat radiating underground has caused the peatland beneath the moor to catch fire, adding a new level to the challenge of monitoring the spread of the fire.

Local farmers and Whitby’s Wilf Noble Building Supplies are aiding firefighters by digging trenches to create a fire break.

A blanket of smoke lies across the area

Area Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Illsley, Director of Emergency Response and Training said at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon: “We are incredibly proud of our firefighters and very grateful to our partner agencies and Forestry England.

“We have contained the fire on two sides and have the overall area contained.

"The fire could yet burn for a number of days as there is masses of energy in the peatland.

"We are working with the local resilience forum and public health organisations, and asking people to avoid the area if possible and close windows and doors as there is still a large amount of smoke.”

Advice and further information can be found at: Incident Update – Langdale Moor Fire - North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service