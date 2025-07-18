Malton firefighters tackle lorry fire on A64 at High Hutton

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 4.10am on Friday morning - Image copyright: Malton Fire Station

Both of Malton’s fire engines were called to a lorry on fire on the A64 at High Hutton in the early hours of Friday morning (July 18).

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 4.10am. The driver of the lorry had pulled into a safe location and was unharmed.

Crews in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which was confined to the cab.

The A64 is now open.